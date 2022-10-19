Police: Woman climbs out window to escape alleged captors

Oct. 19—RAWLINGS — A woman who was allegedly beaten and threatened to be killed while a gun was pointed at her in a Rawlings home escaped her attackers Tuesday by climbing out a window, authorities said Wednesday, and two men remain jailed in the incident.

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said the incident in the 20000 block of McMullen Highway started about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate an assault.

That's when the victim — identified as a 40-year-old from Baltimore — told police she had been assaulted, a shotgun had been pointed at her and she had just escaped the residence where she was being held against her will, according to C3I.

Deputies reportedly surrounded the residence, and apprehended Macy Wyatt Wilson, 52, of Baltimore, and Daniel Alan Lancaster, 37, of Rawlings, as they attempted to exit the rear of the residence.

Both men were being held Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

The victim was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to C3I, she and Wilson had traveled to the area earlier in the week and were staying at the Rawlings home The alleged assault occurred just before the victim's escape.

Preliminary hearings for Wilson and Lancaster were scheduled for Nov. 18 in district court.