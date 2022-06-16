Police: woman coaxed two children towards car in Reading

Two children were allegedly invited into a car by an unknown woman in Reading Wednesday night and now police are asking the public to remain vigilant.

The alleged incident occurred in the area near the Joshua Barrows Elementary School and the Barrows School. The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was driving an olive green Subaru with a yellow/blue or white/orange license, according to police.

Authorities will continue to investigate and will increase patrols near the schools during drop off and dismissal times.

Reading Police and Reading Public Schools Superintendent Tom Milaschewski would like to remind parents to speak to their children about stranger safety as the summer approaches.

