Police: Woman confessed to killing her husband

Jun. 21—An Odessa woman arrested Saturday on a murder charge confessed to shooting her husband, was unapologetic and gave her children as the motive.

An Odessa Police Department report details that Stephanie Diane Tuell, 37, called 911 around 6:20 p.m. Saturday to say she'd just shot her husband.

When police arrived at the home in the 2500 block of North Tom Green, they found Tuell in the front yard. She told officers her husband, Joe Abril, 58, had been shot and was inside the house. She said the gun was also inside the house and "I wish I was sorry, but I'm not," according to the report.

Officers found Abril suffering in the bathroom from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the back of his head, the report stated. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tuell invoked her right to remain silent, but also continued to make statements, such as "No one messes with my kids," according to the report.

Tuell remained in the Ector County jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a $100,000 surety bond.