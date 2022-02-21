Police: Woman cons Brooklyn man into opening door before gunmen storm apartment

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two men and a woman they say pushed their way into a Brooklyn man's apartment and shot him in the leg.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at a building on Voorhies Avenue near Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay.

According to police, a woman rang the victim's doorbell, telling him he owed his monthly bills. The victim opened the door, and two gunmen forced their way into the apartment, demanding cash. The victim struggled with one of the men, and was shot in the left leg.

The suspects then tied him up with zip ties and stole a Rolex watch, iPhone and credit cards. Police say the victim's property was worth approximately $1,600.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Police release pictures of Brooklyn home invasion robbery suspects

