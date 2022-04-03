Police: Woman crashed her vehicle into EC apartment building

Apr. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who had been drinking alcohol jumped a retaining wall with her vehicle and crashed into an apartment building, police said.

A man who lived in the affected apartment was sitting on the couch and both he and the couch were moved about four feet by the impact. The man was not injured, authorities said.

April R. Shilts, 33, 1410 Vine St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Shilts was also issued traffic citations for unsafe lane deviation, failure to keep vehicle under control and first-offense drunken driving.

Shilts is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on April 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a crash March 10 at 2010 Sixth Street. Dispatchers received multiple reports of a vehicle crashing into a building and that the driver was intoxicated.

The officer arrived to find a Cadillac Escalade that had heavy damage. The vehicle appeared as if it drove over the sidewalk, flew over a 6-foot retaining wall and crashed through the exterior wall of the bedroom of an apartment building.

The officer identified the driver as Shilts and she said she was uninjured. The man who lived in the apartment told the officer he was also uninjured.

Shilts was slurring her words and she was very emotional. She admitted to having been drinking and was coming from a tavern.

The officer then learned that Shilts had struck a Honda Accord before jumping the retaining wall.

A man who lives above the apartment that was struck said he heard the crash but did not see it. He said when the vehicle first struck the building, the rear end was still suspended on the retaining wall.

The man said he heard the vehicle rev its engine and try going back and forth. The back end of the Escalade eventually fell off the retaining wall onto the ground by the building.

The man said he exited the building to check on Shilts and she said something about wanting to smoke a cigarette before being arrested.

An officer transported Shilts to the Eau Claire Police Department, where she showed signs of impairment while performing some field sobriety tests. She refused to take a breath test. Shilts' eyes were bloodshot and glossy.

Shilts was arrested for drunken driving and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

If convicted of the felony charge, Shilts could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.