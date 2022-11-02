Police: Woman dead at Dunwoody apartment complex after stabbing
The Dunwoody Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they arrived to The Point at Perimeter Apartments located at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check.
A member from the victim’s family called police and stated the victim’s brother had stabbed her.
When police got to the apartment they found the 38-year-old woman dead with a stab wound.
After a short foot chase, the suspect, a 36-year-old man was taken into custody.
Police said warrants are currently pending for the suspect.
Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm the identity of the victim and the suspect.
