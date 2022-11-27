Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting

A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say.

At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.

Desiree Marin was taken to a hospital where she died and Michael Marin remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police told Channel 2 Action News their initial investigation indicates a argument occurred between the couple, resulting in Michael Marin shooting Desiree Marin with a firearm and then shooting himself.

The Gwinnett County Police Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation were on the scene for several hours after the incident to investigate.

A child was in the home at the time of the incident but was not physically harmed, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

