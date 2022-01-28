Police: Woman dead in South Nashville shooting; suspect in custody

A woman is dead after a fatal shooting in South Nashville late Thursday night, police reported.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Evelyn Drive, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported. A suspect was in custody as of Friday morning.

