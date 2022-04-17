Police: Woman dies after being struck by truck while crossing 51st avenue mid-block

Traffic fatality

A young woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck Saturday night near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix police said around 8 p.m. a pickup truck that was heading northbound on 51st avenue collided with a woman who was crossing that avenue mid-block, Phoenix police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified her, but said she was in her early 20s.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police. The driver was not injured.

