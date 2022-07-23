Police: Woman dies from injuries sustained in shooting Friday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A Friday night shooting in Rockford has turned deadly.

Early Saturday morning, Rockford police announced via Twitter that a 25-year-old woman who was shot Friday died from her injuries.

Details on the shooting are limited, but police said it happened happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Horsman Street.

The woman's name will be released once family has been notified. Police have not said if an arrest has been made in the shooting as of Saturday morning.

UPDATE: The 25-year-old female from the shooting on Horsman has passed away from her injuries. More details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2022

Anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

