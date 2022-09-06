Des Moines man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting woman

A Des Moines man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a woman late Monday night.

Des Moines Police Department Officers were called to UnityPoint Health—Iowa Methodist Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. after a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot injury was dropped off at the hospital where she later died, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

It's the 13th homicide of 2022 in Des Moines.

Malik Deangelo Henderson, 22, of Des Moines was charged with second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing marijuana. Henderson, the victim and two other people were in the car when Henderson "discharged a firearm striking the victim," Parizek said in a news release.

One of the other people in the vehicle faces two charges: being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing marijuana, the release said.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines shooting dies at hospital after shooting Sept. 5, 2022