Police: Woman dies in a vehicle/pedestrian crash inside UPMC East parking garage in Monroeville

Jul. 8—A woman was run over and killed by a vehicle inside the UPMC East parking garage in Monroeville on Wednesday afternoon.

A Monroeville 911 dispatcher said the incident took place around 2:15 p.m.

More information about the driver and the deceased has not been released.

"This is a tragedy for our UPMC East community, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with those who witnessed this terrible event," UPMC spokesman Rick Pietzak. "Monroeville and Allegheny County Police are leading the investigation and have our full cooperation."

A UPMC security vehicle blocked the ramp to the garage as officers continued with their investigation.

Police were still on the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tipline at 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .