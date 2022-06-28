Police: Woman drives off with unlocked Red Cross van with keys left inside

Jun. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police say a Johnstown woman who was tired of walking drove herself home when she found an unlocked Red Cross van with the keys inside.

Richland Township police charged Amanda Lee Estochin, 37, of the 100 block of Blaine Street, with theft and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, the regional manager of Capital Courier, the transportation service for the American Red Cross, reported one of the company's leased cargo vehicles — a Penske rental van — was stolen on Friday or Saturday.

City police on Monday were called to Grape Avenue at Blaine Street.

Estochin reportedly told police that she knew the rental vans parked at the Red Cross on Jari Drive are not locked and the keys are left inside for the courier drivers, the affidavit said.

Estochin admitted to stealing the van because she did not want to walk home to Blaine Street from Richland.

She was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.