Police: Woman drives from Providence to Easton with naked man sleeping in the back seat

A woman got quite the surprise Monday night after driving to work and discovering an intoxicated, naked man sleeping in the back of her car, according to police.

Responding officers say they got a call at approximately 12:00 a.m. from a woman in the parking lot of 2 Belmont Street who said a naked man had broken into her Chevrolet Tahoe and was sleeping in the back seat.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jose Osorio, 21, of Providence, Rhode Island, laying partially nude on the floor of the SUV, according to Easton Police. Law enforcement officials say Osorio had a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body bared.

Police say the victim started the Tahoe at her Providence home an hour earlier and went back inside her house while the SUV was still running. During that short amount of time, Osorio apparently entered the Tahoe and fell asleep on the floor, according to authorities.

The victim then got back into the car and drove to work, all the way in Easton. She told police she had been listening to a podcast during her commute and hadn’t noticed Osorio in the back of the car.

It was only when she got out of the SUV in Easton that she noticed the 21-year-old.

Officers on scene say Osorio was extremely intoxicated and had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana in Providence earlier in the evening. At some point during his inebriated state, he climbed into the back of the victim’s car and fell asleep.

The victim told police that Osorio had not threatened her in any way and she was uninjured.

Osorio, who also had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering in Cranston, Rhode Island, was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.

He was arraigned at Taunton District Court.

