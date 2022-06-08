Police: Woman driving stolen Malden cruiser led troopers on chase through Boston

A woman is facing criminal charges after she stole a Malden police cruiser and led troopers on a chase through Boston late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The stolen cruiser was spotted driving erratically on the Zakim Bridge shortly before midnight after Malden police issued a BOLO and a trooper on Interstate 93 south near Massachusetts Avenue attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, state police said.

A chase ensued and the woman behind the wheel of the cruiser is said to have exited the highway at Columbia Road, proceeded to Massachusetts Avenue, and stopped outside Victoria’s Diner. She was then taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported and the cruiser was not damaged.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

