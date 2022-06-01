Police: Woman extorted victim with cellphone

Jun. 1—ASHLAND — A homeless woman picked up a person's cell phone to extort them, according to police.

Heather Konkle, 29, was booked Monday on a sole charge of theft by extortion between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

According to her citation, Konkle picked up a cell phone valued at $1,099 in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue. When questioned by Ashland Police, Konkle admitted to the theft, court records show.

Konkle was taken into custody at the Ashland Town Center, according to court records. She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

