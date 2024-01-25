Police: Woman facing charges in domestic-related stabbing of man in east Erie neighborhood

Erie police said a 22-year-old woman is facing criminal charges in a reported domestic-related stabbing that wounded a man in an eastside neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The woman, whose name was not released, was not in custody Thursday morning. The 25-year-old man she is accused of stabbing was undergoing treatment at UPMC Hamot for a slashing wound to the abdomen, police reported Thursday morning.

Information on the man's condition was not immediately available.

The stabbing was reported on Wednesday at about 11:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Perry Street. Officers who arrived on scene found the 25-year-old man in the 2400 block of Perry Street, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not available Thursday morning.

