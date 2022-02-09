Police say woman faked kidnapping for TikTok stunt





Pennsylvania authorities say a woman faked getting kidnapped for a TikTok stunt, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Pennsylvania State Police said Phelecia Nettles was at a Perkins restaurant in Kelly Township, Pa., on Sunday when she passed a note to a waiter.

Nettles's note said she had been kidnapped and urged the server to call 911, according to police, per the outlet.

When state and regional police responded to the scene, however, Nettles allegedly explained to officers that she had wanted to get a response from the restaurant's servers and post their reaction to her TikTok profile, according to the Morning News.

Nettles told authorities that she "meant everything as a joke and didn't expect anyone to take her seriously," according to police documents, per the outlet.

Nettles, a 41-year-old Texas resident, has been cited with disorderly conduct in Pennsylvania.

If she had been in Texas at the time of the incident, she could have been charged with making a false report to induce an emergency, which is a misdemeanor in the state, according to the Morning News.