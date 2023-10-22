Police: Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park home

A woman shot and killed a knife-wielding man inside her Morgan Park residence Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 41-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with a 41-year-old man in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. When the man approached the woman’s home with a knife, she produced a handgun and fired at him, police said.

The man sustained four gunshot wounds to his torso and was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the woman wasn’t injured, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com