Police: Woman fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Garfield area

Jun. 8—A woman was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood Monday evening.

Public Safety Spokesperson Maurice Matthews said city EMS responded to the 5300 block of Broad Street around 5:20 p.m. for a 911 call of a woman not breathing.

When medics arrived, they were directed to the unconscious woman inside the home.

Matthews said, while rendering aid to the victim, medics noticed a gunshot wound on her chest.

She was pronounced deceased, and the investigation is ongoing, Matthews reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .