Police: Woman fatally stabs man in Port Orange

A Port Orange woman was arrested Wednesday night and accused of fatally stabbing her domestic partner, police said.

Police on Thursday did not release a motive for the stabbing.

According to Port Orange police investigator Michael Wallace, the stabbing incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. Police were called to a home in the 6700 block of Calistoga Circle where they found a 61-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, he said.

Man fatally stabs mother's boyfriend: Port Orange man sentenced to 45 years for stabbing death

Couple fatally stabbed in Daytona: Daytona Beach police identify 2 people killed in stabbing Sunday on North Wild Olive Ave.

The victim was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Wallace said investigators learned that the man's girlfriend, Brenda Thomas, 55, had stabbed the victim.

Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Wallace said.

She was being held on Thursday without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Detective Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman stabs boyfriend to death in Port Orange, police said