Police: Woman fired shot, pistol-whipped man

Dec. 28—WILKES-BARRE — City police charged a woman on allegations she fired a shot at a man on Courtright Street and later pistol-whipped a man on Jackson Street resulting in King's College going into lockdown Tuesday.

Chrystina Genean Walker, 40, of North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets at about 12:15 p.m. following a search that began just before 10 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of 33 Courtright St. on a report a woman fired a shot in the direction of a man who warned her not to be trespassing on private property.

The man told police a woman was roaming around in his back yard and neighbors yards. When he found her sitting on a wall, he claimed the woman became aggressive and pulled out a handgun saying, "I'll put a cap in your a—," the complaint says.

Police identified the woman as Walker.

Walker discharged a round in the direction of the man and walked away.

Police searched the area but were not able to locate Walker.

About two hours later, police in the complaint say Walker was in front of the St. Vincent De Paul kitchen on Jackson Street where she engaged in an argument with another woman.

A man pushed Walker away when Walker struck him in the head with a handgun, the complaint says.

Police said Walker allegedly made statements she was going to a hotel on East Market Street to "shoot the place up."

Officers searched the hotel for Walker.

Walker was apprehended when she was spotted by police in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets at about 12:15 p.m.

Police in the complaint say Walker was in possession of a loaded .22-caliber handgun and a small amount of marijuana wrapped in a store receipt.

Following the incident on Jackson Street, King's College placed in their campus on lockdown.

Walker was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $65,000 bail.