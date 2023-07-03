Police: Woman followed, attacked while out on nightly walk in Medford

Authorities are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras after a Medford woman was allegedly followed and attacked while walking near Tufts University Sunday night.

Medford Police say the victim, a woman in her 20′s, was out on her nightly walk in the area of Boston Avenue and College Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when she noticed an unknown man following her. She made it to the end of Royall Street and Main Street when the man allegedly ran up to her, grabbed her, and struck her several times.

In the ensuing struggle, the victim was able to fight back and scream loudly, causing the suspect to flee back down Royall Street towards College Avenue, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 30 years old with a medium to dark complexion wearing a black hoodie with white writing and black and white sneakers.

Police are asking for any surveillance video from residents or businesses in the Ball Square area of Somerville, the Boston Avenue to College Avenue area, and the Royall Street at Main Street area in Medford.

They will also be stepping up patrols in those areas during the early morning and late evening hours.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

