Police: Woman forges $2,500 from brother's closed bank account

Mar. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman stole more than $2,500 by forging checks from her brother's closed bank account and depositing the money into a new account she opened at a different bank, police say.

Allessandra M. Sylvesteri, 35, 428 N. Barstow St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of uttering a forgery and fraud against a financial institution.

Sylvesteri is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on April 26.

According to the criminal complaint:

An official with Westconsin Credit Union told police that Sylvesteri opened a checking account at its Altoona branch office on Nov. 16, 2018, using a $100 check made out to her from her brother's RCU account.

Less than an hour later, Sylvesteri deposited a $405 check into her new checking account at Westconsin's Eau Claire branch office on Clairemont Avenue. The check was made out to her from her brother's RCU account.

Prior to making that deposit, she withdrew $80 from a Westconsin ATM.

After she made the second check deposit, Sylvesteri withdrew $420 from another Westconsin ATM.

After that withdrawal, Sylvesteri returned to the Westconsin Altoona office and deposited a third check, which was for $2,000 and was made out to her from her brother's RCU account.

Sylvesteri then made several purchases at Eau Claire area businesses on that same day. She withdrew $500 from her new account on Nov. 20, 2018.

Westconsin Credit Union officials learned on Nov. 21, 2018, that the checks written out to her from her brother came from a closed RCU account.

Sylvesteri withdrew more than $2,500 from her new account in Eau Claire and Illinois between Nov. 16 and Nov. 21 in 2018.

Police learned that Sylvesteri's brother had closed his RCU account on Sept. 21, 2018. The signatures on the checks made out to Sylvesteri did not match his signature.

The brother told police on Dec. 21, 2018, that he did not sign those checks.

A police officer met with Sylvesteri on Dec. 28, 2018. She said she did not cash or deposit any checks that didn't belong to her. She also said she didn't forge her signature on any checks.

If convicted of the two felony charges, Sylvesteri could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.