Police: Woman found dead in Brattleboro died of gunshot wound to head

Jul. 22—BRATTLEBORO — Police say they located the cellphone of the missing Massachusetts woman found dead in town on Tuesday morning near where they shot and killed a "person of interest" in her death that night.

An autopsy determined Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, died of a gunshot wound to the head, Vermont State Police said in a news release Thursday evening. On completing her autopsy that day, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington determined she died by homicide, the release states.

That office also completed the autopsy of Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., who officers shot and killed on Tuesday night after a short foot pursuit in West Brattleboro, according to police.

The release describes Davis — who police say drew a knife and lunged at officers who had been seeking him for questioning — as a "person of interest" in Anderson's disappearance and death. Vermont State Police have stopped short of calling him a suspect.

Before his death, State Police on Tuesday afternoon identified Davis as Anderson's ex-boyfriend and asked for the public's help to locate him. Anderson had been found dead in her truck on Elliot Street early that morning, after her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Davis died of gunshot wounds to the torso, the release states.

Anderson's cellphone was among the evidence investigators located in the area near where Davis ran from police, Thursday's news release states. The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in a wooded area between Bonnyvale Road and South Street, and Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two Vermont State Police troopers and one Brattleboro officer who fired their department-issued firearms during the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol. Vermont State Police identified them Wednesday as Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson, Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex and Brattleboro Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone.

