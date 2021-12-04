Police: Woman found dead with bullet wound to chest

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a bullet wound to the chest on Friday afternoon.

Richmond police were called to Hickory Drive around 2 p.m. Friday on a report of a dead person, and found victim Jessica Jane Hoffman, 34, according to a release. She pronounced dead at te scene.

Investigators wre talking to witnesses in the area and checking surveillance cameras. Few details were available late Friday as police continued the investigation.

"This does not appear to be a random act; however, we do not have suspect information to share at this time," the Richmond Police Department stated in a release.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

This article will be updated.

