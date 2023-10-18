Police: Woman found dead in eastern Ingham County Tuesday died from homicide

WHITE OAK TWP. — Police said they believe a woman whose body was found Tuesday in a rural part of eastern Ingham County died as the result of a homicide.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the woman as Alicia Gallegos, 29, of Lansing.

A driver spotted Gallegos's body in a wooded area along Iosco Road, east of M-52, on Tuesday morning, officials said. They initially described her death as suspicious but on Thursday said they were investigating it as a homicide.

"Our thoughts go out to her family," the sheriff's department said in a news release. "There are no suspects at this time. This is an active investigation and there are no further details available. The Sheriff's Office is committed to a thorough investigation to hold anyone involved accountable."

Police released no information about how Gallegos might have died or when.

Iosco Road was closed between South Searls and Brogan roads for hours after police were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they called in Michigan State Police crime lab personnel to help in the investigation.

Gallegos' death is the 13th reported homicide in Greater Lansing this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (517) 676-8202.

