Police: Woman found dead at Gates apartment died of accidental drowning

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 30—A 27-year-old woman who was found dead in her Northwest Rochester apartment last fall died from an accidental drowning, Rochester police said Thursday.

No other details were given about the woman, identified as Kaira Nicole Greene, or her death.

Rochester police said on Oct. 5, 2020, that they were investigating the suspicious death of a woman at the Gates of Rochester apartments, 2015 41st St. NW. The woman's body was found a few days before police made the announcement.

At the time of the incident, police labeled the woman's death as suspicious.

"Anytime someone passes away outside of a medical center and for not an obvious medical reason, we will label death suspicious and investigate it," Lt. Tom Faudskar said at the time.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Panthers were a pick too late for Penei Sewell and a year too early for Justin Fields

    At some point, Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers are going to have to draft someone who can help them score points. Jaycee Horn makes it 8 straight on defense.

  • Bombshell Letter: Gaetz Paid for Sex With Minor, Wingman Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyA confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time.“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”The letter, which The Daily Beast recently obtained, was written after Greenberg—who was under federal indictment—asked Roger Stone to help him secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.A series of private messages starting in late 2020—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations.“If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” Greenberg wrote to Stone, one message shows.“I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone replied. “I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”“I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” Stone wrote to Greenberg on Jan. 13.In a text message to The Daily Beast, Stone said that Greenberg had tried to hire him to assist with a pardon, but he denied asking for or receiving payment or interceding on his behalf. He did, however, confirm he had Greenberg prepare “a document explaining his prosecution.”In the private text messages to Stone, Greenberg described his activities with Gaetz, repeatedly referring to the Republican congressman by his initials, “MG,” or as “Matt.”“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement,” Greenberg wrote to Stone on Dec. 21. “They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage.”As part of the effort to obtain a pardon, Greenberg wrote multiple drafts of his confession letter. The Daily Beast obtained two typed versions and an earlier handwritten one. Certified forensic document examiner and handwriting expert Wendy Carlson compared the letter to writing samples obtained through two public records requests. She said it was her professional expert opinion that the person who authored a 2019 financial disclosure for Joel Greenberg, as well as Greenberg’s 2020 Board of Elections form, was the same as the author of the letter.“The person who authored the forms has been identified as the person who authored the letter,” Carlson said.The Crazy Case of Gaetz Wingman’s Fraudulent COVID Relief LoansIn those letters, Greenberg detailed his relationship with Gaetz. He confessed to paying young women for sex. And he claimed that he, Gaetz, and others had sex with a minor they believed to be 19 at the time. Greenberg said he learned she was underage on Sept. 4, 2017, from “an anonymous tip” and quickly contacted Gaetz.“Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage,” Greenberg wrote. “He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.”Greenberg continued in the handwritten draft that he “confronted” the then-17-year-old and explained to her “how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger.”“She apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people,” he continued. “There was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.”But after she reached the age of legal consent in Florida, Greenberg re-established contact. As The Daily Beast previously reported, about five months after her 18th birthday, Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 in two Venmo transactions—one titled “Test” and the other titled “hit up ___.” The blank contained a nickname for this girl, and Greenberg paid her and two other women a total of $900 about six hours later.In his confession letter, Greenberg also admitted he facilitated Gaetz’s interactions with college students—and paid them on his behalf.“All of the girls were in college or post college and it was not uncommon for either myself or the Congressman to help anyone [sic] of these girls financially, whether it was a car payment, a flight home to see their family or something as simple as helping pay a speeding ticket,” Greenberg wrote.A partial record of Greenberg’s Venmo and Cash App transactions suggests that payments were usually for a lot more than “gas money.” The Daily Beast identified more than 150 Venmo payments from Greenberg to women, as well as more than 70 additional payments on the Cash App, that were generally between $300 and $500—though some exceeded $1,000. The Daily Beast also talked to 12 of the more than 40 different women who received money, and they all said they understood Greenberg was paying them at least in part for sex.Greenberg, a disgraced local politician in Florida, currently faces a sweeping 33-count indictment that ranges from stalking to sex trafficking. In March, The New York Times revealed that the initial investigation into the Seminole County tax official expanded as agents looked into his role in arranging paid sexual encounters for his friend, Matt Gaetz.Federal prosecutors have not criminally charged Gaetz—or even publicly confirmed the expansion of their probe. While Gaetz acknowledges the existence of the investigation, he denies having sex with an underage teen. But at some point, Greenberg began to cooperate with investigators, a development his lawyer has suggested poses a serious problem for Gaetz.That defense lawyer, Fritz Scheller, declined to comment for this story, citing attorney-client privilege.Gaetz’s office did not respond. However, Logan Circle Group, an outside public relations firm Gaetz has hired, sent the following statement:“Congressman Gaetz has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult. We are now one month after your outlet and others first reported such lies, and no one has gone on record to directly accuse him of either. Politico, however, has reported Mr. Greenberg threatening to make false accusations against others, which seems noteworthy for your story and in fact sounds like the entirety of your story. Congressman Gaetz has had no role in advocating for or against a pardon for Greenberg and doubts such a pardon was ever even considered.” Photo via Facebook The Politico article referred to in the statement does not say Greenberg was threatening to make false accusations against others, but does say that an associate claimed Greenberg had warned friends that “everyone is going to need a lawyer.”Neither the U.S. Secret Service nor federal prosecutors with the Middle District of Florida would provide comment for this article either, citing a policy of not confirming or denying the existence of an ongoing investigation.In the final months of the Trump presidency, Greenberg and Stone exchanged several texts about a pardon over the encrypted messaging app Signal. While images show that the pair frequently set messages to automatically delete, Greenberg regularly took screenshots of their communications.Stone, who received a presidential commutation in July but at the time had not yet been pardoned, communicated with Greenberg for months about the latter’s desire for a pardon.The messages show that in November, the pair discussed putting together a “document,” which later took the form of a confession letter and background missive about all the ways in which Greenberg had been loyal to Trump. In their early conversations, Greenberg told Stone that the letter was “about 8-10 pages” and asked if it should be shortened.“No,” Stone replied, “use as much space as you need to tell the story fully but be certain to include your leader ship [sic] for Trump prominently.”Greenberg almost immediately responded that he had “killed” himself for Trump. “And I’ve killed my self [sic] for Matt,” he said. Obtained by the Daily Beast The letter went through multiple drafts and detailed Greenberg’s encounters with Gaetz, but it also focused on Greenberg’s early support of Trump’s run in 2016, such as posting a “Super Trump” highway billboard on Interstate-4. (A version of the letter actually includes the image Greenberg used for the billboard.)On Nov. 20, 2020, Stone told Greenberg he had received “the document” and would show it to the team that “got me my commutation.”“I will review it with them and give you a budget. This is very doable and the time is now,” Stone wrote.An update from Stone came just after midnight on Dec. 8: “Your thing is being looked at and I will have an answer by Saturday as to whether you have a viable shot for justice and how to go about it.”“Thank you so much Roger,” Greenberg replied. “I am very thankful for you. I pray that the Lord will help. I remain optimistic and will wait to hear back from you.”Stone quickly sought to dampen expectations surrounding “the whole pardon circus.”“This is treacherous territory with a lot of different players such as Jared and Giuliani playing a hand,” Stone wrote, presumably referring to Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. “I have two things I’m trying to get done. Sit tight.”On Dec. 21, Greenberg told Stone that government investigators were pressing him to cooperate. “The FBI, DOJ, Secret Service and a bunch of people from DC have repeatedly made attempts to meet with my [sic] lately. I have declined. But they are definitely ramping up pressure.”“They want me to flip,” he continued. “They have made offers which I’ve declined. I even fired my lawyers this week because they tried to convince me to cooperate and that a pardon was impossible.”Greenberg then revealed to Stone that his former lawyers were aware of the “whole story” regarding Matt Gaetz’s role.“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement. They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage. So naturally they think that is my golden ticket,” Greenberg wrote.“And while I have not had any communication with MG, he absolutely has to know that the sex charge they hit me with would be what they would hit him with,” Greenberg continued.A distressed Greenberg told Stone that he felt “abandoned" by his allies, but emphasized that Gaetz—who was ”like a son” to the President of the United States—could save him: “One conversation with POTUS and he can get this done and it all goes away.”Greenberg said that while he had discussed pardons with Gaetz’s lawyer, he had not heard a reply and would “have to do what's best for me and my family” after Trump left office.“You think MG is going to come visit me in prison?” he said, then proposed the $250,000 Bitcoin deposit.Stone replied that he had considered those points, but “cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”As Trump neared his final days in office, he signaled an intent to issue a wave of pardons, and reports at the time suggested legal reprieve could be had for the right price. Stone communicated with Greenberg about his efforts to navigate the heavy traffic of pardon-seekers. On Dec. 23, Trump pardoned Stone for the crimes from his 2019 conviction. The next day, on Christmas Eve, Stone acknowledged to Greenberg that he was having difficulty with the Gaetz dimension.“It is hard for me to understand why MG would do nothing[.] Yes he is potentially damaged if the matter goes forward,” Stone wrote. The three men—Greenberg, Stone, and Gaetz—all shared a friendship dating back several years, and Stone apparently couldn’t figure out why Gaetz wouldn’t help Greenberg get a pardon.But on the morning of Jan. 13, Greenberg received this text from Stone: “Today is the day. We will know by the end of the day. I think you sent me some document but it disappeared. I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident.”There was only a week left in the Trump presidency. It’s unclear if money was ever exchanged, but Greenberg offered to pay extra if Stone could, in fact, get him a pardon.“If you can get this done today I’ll add another 50k,” Greenberg texted Stone.In a subsequent message, Stone wrote that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone had taken Greenberg’s name out of the list of hundreds of people who might be pardoned. Cipollone didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday, but according to three people familiar with the matter, Greenberg’s name repeatedly made it to the Trump White House for a presidential pardon. The Daily Beast was shown an image of one such list, and Greenberg’s name and a favorable mini-profile were indeed included.Administration officials swiftly shot down Greenberg’s application, however, and several senior White House officials at the time said they were not even aware that Stone was involved in a behind-the-scenes maneuvering.But as Stone explained it in a Jan. 30 text—a full 10 days after Trump left office—Gaetz was partly to blame.“What I don’t understand is why MJ would not help me at all and actually told me not to help you which I tried to do anyway. In the end it would not have mattered. Cipollone killed everything we wanted to get done and that includes stuff MG wanted,” Stone wrote, immediately clarifying that “MJ” was a typo and that he meant “MG.”“Ok. He actually said not to help me? Wow,” Greenberg replied.“If you repeat it you’re really going to hurt me,” Stone warned.“I won’t Roger. I don’t and haven’t talked to him. I won’t,” Greenberg said.Stone acknowledged Thursday night that there may be “copies of correspondence between me and Mr. Greenberg,” but he questioned whether they were complete, unedited, or accurate.“I made no formal or informal effort in regard to a pardon for Mr. Greenberg,” Stone said. “I recall requesting a document explaining his prosecution The [sic] details of which I was unfamiliar with.”“I never requested or received a penny from Mr. Greenberg,” he added. “I recall him offering to retain me and I declined. To be clear I did advocate pardons for a number of people who I had [sic] been unfairly treated by the justice system and was compensated by no one for doing so.”“Urge you to be very careful,” Stone said at the end of his text. “I will take any appropriate legal action in the event that you publish anything that is false or defamatory. Sounds to me like you have been presented some kind of cut and paste record.”—With additional reporting by Asawin Suebsaeng and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Insider's nutrition reporters both swear by the 80/20 rule for dieting. Here's how they eat healthily without cutting out pizza or ice cream.

    After trying out fad diets, both Gabby Landsverk and Rachel Hosie believe the 80/20 rule is best for health and a positive relationship with food.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Forget the pandemic baby boom - more evidence reveals a baby bust as US birth rates plummeted in 2020

    An AP analysis of data from 25 states showed plummeting birth rates in 2020 compared to 2019, likely due to pandemic pressures, stress, and fears.

  • Earthquake cluster reported off the Oregon coast — including a 5.4 magnitude shaker

    The National Weather Service said there is no tsunami danger.

  • Packers take Georgia CB Eric Stokes with 29th overall pick

    The Green Bay Packers boosted their secondary by using a first-round draft pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, a move that was overshadowed by star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future. Stokes, a 6-foot-1 cornerback, went 29th overall Thursday night. Hours before the draft, ESPN citing sources it did not identify reported that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

  • Joe Rogan takes back comments discouraging Covid vaccinations: ‘I am a moron’

    ‘I am not an anti-vax person,’ the popular podcast host says

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • Amazon just confirmed Prime Day will happen earlier in the summer this year

    The Amazon deals day is a little earlier this year, after being delayed to October in 2020 due to disruption from the pandemic.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell appears with bruised face in first picture from New York prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have released a photograph of her in prison showing a bruised face, the first picture of the British socialite since her arrest last year on sex trafficking charges. The photo of Ms Maxwell, 59, was included in a letter filed on Thursday to a New York judge by attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who suggests she was injured while having to cover her eyes with a sock or towel at night because guards shine lights in her cell every 15 minutes. “Last night, she was confronted by MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) staff due to a visible bruise over her left eye,” Ms Sternheim wrote in the letter. “MDC staff confronted Ms. Maxwell regarding the source of the bruise, threatening to place her in the SHU if she did not reveal how she got it,” she added, referring to the special housing unit.” Ms Sternheim added that guards at the jail put inmates in the special housing unit if they have been injured or subjected to abuse by other inmates. "While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores," the attorney continued in the letter addressed to Judge Alison Nathan. Ms Maxwell appeared to have aged in the nine months she has been at Brooklyn’s federal Metropolitan Detention Center, with sunken-looking cheeks. She appeared in court last week to plead to new charges, appearing older and frailier, with greying hair and thinner frame.

  • Vietnam reports first local COVID-19 cases in 35 days

    Vietnam said on Thursday it had detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in 35 days, as authorities ordered tighter surveillance to prevent a new outbreak. Authorities ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls and contact-tracing efforts were launched after the community infections were found, state broadcaster Vietnam Television reported. With its strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has successfully contained its three outbreaks of the virus so far and now is ramping up measures to prevent a fourth, as other countries in the region see sharp rises in cases.

  • 'Gender critical' beliefs protected by law, says equalities watchdog

    The belief that trans women are men is protected by law, the equalities watchdog has confirmed. The statement from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) came as a landmark case over trans rights concluded this week. In March 2019, Maya Forstater lost her job after being accused of "offensive" tweets questioning government proposals to allow people to self-identify as being of the opposite sex. Ms Forstater took her case to an employment tribunal in December 2019 on the grounds that her dismissal constituted discrimination against her "gender critical" beliefs. Employment judge James Tayler dismissed her claim, saying she was "absolutist in her view of sex". During her appeal hearing this week, held via video link before Mr Justice Choudhury, she reiterated her views that biological sex is "real, important, immutable, and not to be conflated with gender identity". Ben Cooper QC, representing Ms Forstater, argued that it is "compelled speech" to use the correct pronouns for trans people, but the tribunal was also told that misgendering a trans person amounts to "hate speech" and "harassment". Its verdict, due to be handed down in the coming months, will determine whether it becomes legal for people with "gender critical" beliefs to misgender trans people in the workplace. The EHRC submitted evidence supporting Ms Forstater in her bid to have her "gender critical" views established as a protected belief under the Equality Act – a move that came as a surprise to many. A spokesman for the EHRC confirmed that "gender critical" beliefs are protected in law and said: "We believe it is important that our courts and tribunals continue to robustly protect freedom of religion or belief. "This can include highly contested beliefs and is demonstrated by the consistent domestic and European Court of Human Rights case law acknowledging the right to protection of religious views that homosexuality is contrary to God's will and sinful. "We think that a 'gender critical' belief that 'trans women are men and trans men are women' is a philosophical belief which is protected under the Equality Act religion or belief protections. "We are concerned that a contrary ruling by the Employment Appeal Tribunal could leave people unprotected from discrimination and harassment and could result in a restriction of people's freedom of speech on debates concerning transgender rights, Gender Recognition Act reform and definitions of 'woman' and 'man'. "There is a difference between holding a belief and how that belief is manifested. This does not mean that actions such as misgendering trans people, or comments made based on such beliefs, are free from consequences or that views should be left unchallenged. "In this appeal we are not taking a position on whether the decision to not renew Maya Forstater's contract was lawful or unlawful – rather we are intervening in the case to submit that her beliefs are protected by the Equality Act and by Human Rights law." Mr Justice Choudhury said the judgment in the appeal would be handed down in the coming months.

  • Lionel Messi Buys Entire Floor of Florida Condo for $7.3 Million

    The soccer star’s new place is a four-bedroom home with ocean views

  • The FBI reportedly warned Giuliani in 2019 that Russia was using him as a tool to spread disinformation before the election

    Rudy Giuliani ignored the warnings and continued his quest to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • Kamala Harris said America isn't a 'racist country,' but warned the nation shouldn't 'ignore the realities' of racism

    Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about racism in the United States on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

  • Dozens crushed to death in crowd at Israeli religious festival

    MOUNT MERON, Israel (Reuters) -Dozens of people were crushed to death in a crowd at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster". The crush occurred as tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a tightly packed passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse, as crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of COVID-19 warnings.