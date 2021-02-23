Police: Woman found dead in St. Paul home was assaulted day earlier in Brooklyn Park

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune

A woman found dead in a St. Paul home Sunday suffered her fatal injuries earlier in Brooklyn Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers were called to a townhouse in the 1500 block of Jackson Street around 2 p.m. on a report of an overdose, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. Upon arrival, the officers found the woman dead in the basement with injuries apparently suffered during an assault.

St. Paul police said late Tuesday morning that their "homicide investigators were able to determine the victim ... was assaulted the day before in Brooklyn Park." No arrests have been announced.

While the Ramsey County medical examiner has ruled the case a homicide, the woman's exact cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

The victim was described over emergency dispatch audio only as a 36-year-old female. Authorities have not yet released her identity other than to say she did not live in the townhouse where her body was found.

Investigators interviewed and released multiple people in the house at the time. Police do not believe the killing was a random act.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

