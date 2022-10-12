Police: Woman found dead in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks

The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks.

Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get in touch with him

One tenant told 11 News he saw the man who lived there leave this morning.

WATCH Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for what we know so far.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car Mon Fayette Expressway to integrate new technology into construction project Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life VIDEO: Fired Allegheny County Jail guard awarded $1.2 million in federal employment case DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts