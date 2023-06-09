Police: Woman found May 2 in Tecumseh died of hypothermia

TECUMSEH — A woman whose body was found on May 2 in Tecumseh died from probable hypothermia, authorities said.

Melissa Gilbert's body was found on the morning of May 2 in a wooded area at the rear of property in the 400 block of South Maumee Street by someone doing property maintenance, police said when her body was discovered. The body appeared to have been there for a "period of weeks."

The Lenawee County Medical Examiner determined Gilbert's death was accidental, caused by probable hypothermia due to exposure to damp, outside cold.

Police said the 51-year-old Gilbert had been a resident of area shelters over the last several years.

