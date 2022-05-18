Police: Woman found shot to death in car at DeLand Walgreens

DeLand police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death in a car at a local Walgreens.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens at the intersection of East New York Ave. and South Amelia Ave. around 1 p.m. after someone told them about the car being there.

READ: Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans

Investigators say they believe the car had been there since sometime Sunday.

DeLand Police are investigating an apparent homicide. This afternoon an individual was found deceased in their vehicle outside a Walgreens at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenue. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/QjXna61YcX — DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) May 17, 2022

The victim hasn’t been identified.

READ: DA: Church gunman wanted to ‘execute’ as many as possible

No other details on the nature of the investigation have been released.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

See a map of the area below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.