Police: Woman grabbed by neck, thrown to ground at MBTA station

Police are searching for a man in connection with what they called an unprovoked attack at an MBTA stop.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, a 67-year-old woman was walking into Alewife Station when a man walking in the opposite direction grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, police said.

The man then walked away. Police said the man pictured is a person of interest in the attack.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to Transit Police at 873873.

