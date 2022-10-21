Police: Woman had 20,000 fentanyl pills, some disguised as candy, hidden in hair gel containers

Authorities seized as many as 20,000 fentanyl “M30” pills, some in the riskier new rainbow color, concealed inside hair gel containers during a traffic stop at Highway 99 and Main Street in Ripon, just south of Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, K-9 deputies pulled over a vehicle in the area for expired registration and tailgating. K-9 Rango, cross-trained in both apprehension and narcotics detection, alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the agency said.

Inside the vehicle, approximately 15,000-20,000 fentanyl “M30” pills were found concealed inside the hair gel containers. Some were the more commonly seen blue color, while “some were the relatively new ‘rainbow’ color that has been showing up recently. Testing has indicated that the ‘rainbow’ pills may be more potent, and present a higher risk of overdose,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Abril Campos, 32, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale. She also received a citation for expired registration and tailgating, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Online jail records show she is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and is due in court Friday.

Approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills were confiscated from a person who attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills,” the statement said.

About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement

The suspected trafficker fled but has been identified, authorities said.

Authorities recently have warned that drug dealers have been disguising fentanyl in candy wrappers and manufacturing them in rainbow colors.

