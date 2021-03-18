Police: Woman had beer in pickup truck, cocaine in wallet when Haverhill crash happened

Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 18—A woman charged with driving drunk when her pickup truck collided with a motorcycle in Haverhill, leaving the rider hospitalized, had empty beer cans in the vehicle and cocaine in her wallet, police said.

Martha Iannazzo, 60, of 111 Atlantic Ave., Salisbury, was arrested on Wednesday of last week and charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, possession of a Class B drug, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Iannazzo was arraigned on the charges last Thursday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $2,000 and scheduled a pretrial hearing for April 26. Court officials said Iannazzo posted bail and was released on orders that she wear an alcohol monitoring device and not drive until her license is restored.

At 4:49 p.m. last Wednesday, Haverhill police, firefighters and ambulance workers responded to River Street at the I-495 northbound on-ramp for a report of a serious crash, said interim police Capt. Meaghan Pare, spokeswoman for the department.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old Methuen man, was flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries, police said. As of Thursday night, he was in stable condition, Pare said.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, when Officer Jason Pearl arrived at the crash scene he found a heavily damaged Honda motorcycle at the entrance of the highway on-ramp and a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck at the bottom of the ramp.

Pearl wrote in his report that the Silverado's driver, Iannazzo, said she took a left turn onto the ramp when a motorcycle suddenly appeared and hit her vehicle.

Asked why she had driven the pickup truck 600 feet away from the crash site, Iannazzo said the truck's airbag deployed and she was unable to stop right away, the report said.

Pearl said he detected an odor of alcohol on Iannazzo's breath, and when he asked her if she'd been drinking, she said she had three Bud Lights at a private club, according to the report.

When asked to step out of her vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, Iannazzo said she could not perform any balance tests because she has a medical condition and is missing several toes, the police report said.

Pearl said Iannazzo passed several eye tests, but refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Based on what he observed, he arrested her on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, the police report said.

Officers searched the pickup truck and found a cooler on the front floor containing four empty 12 oz. cans of Bud Light and two full cans, the police report said. Officers found another full can of Bud Light in a rear passenger seat pocket and a full 12 oz. can of Twisted Tea on the rear passenger seat floor board, the report said.

When Iannazzo was booked at the police station, officers took her driver's license. In her wallet, officers found a small plastic baggy containing cocaine, police said. Iannazzo said she was delivering the cocaine to a friend, according to the police report.

Police said the crash investigation continues and involves State Police. More charges against Iannazzo are possible, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at Philadelphia day care: Police

    Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a day care center Tuesday morning.

  • 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Road Test Review | I could've had a T8!

    Nagging doubts can follow life's big decisions — and buying a car is a biggie. Two years ago, I bought a 2017 Volvo XC90 lease return with 11,000 miles on it. The legendary Volvo seats have comforted and supported us, even on a 750-mile day from California to Washington.

  • This Clever Cooking Hack Will Transform Your Watery Soup Into Thick, Creamy Perfection

    Say goodbye to sad, thin soup with this simple pantry item.

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a tenth of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening."We are in the crisis of the century," she told reporters."We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates."Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the United States but aired frustration over lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain."If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. We will reflect on whether exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate," she said.

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle just sold their Hamptons house for $8 million - nearly double what they paid for it in 2019. Look inside the 7-bedroom home.

    The couple bought the house for $4.4 million in the summer of 2019. They're now looking for a home in Florida.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

    In the debate over so-called cancel culture, some conservatives warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

  • Special Report: The ex-Pfizer scientist who became an anti-vax hero

    Even bolder was their argument for doing so: They speculated, without providing evidence, that the vaccines could cause infertility in women. Regulators weren't swayed, either: Weeks later, the European Medicines Agency approved the European Union's first COVID-19 shot, co-developed by Pfizer Inc. But damage was already done. In January, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization, found that 13% of unvaccinated people in the United States had heard that "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-lived As more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? The Covid vaccine is injected deep into your body tissue, which can leave you feeling sore. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.