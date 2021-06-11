Police: Woman had drugs in home

Jun. 11—TURBOTVILLE — A 32-year-old Turbotville woman is facing multiple drug charges after police found her with drugs, according to state police at Milton.

Trooper Tyler Arbogast charged Amanda Leigh Ashelman, 32, of Turbotville, with a felony count of drug conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Police reported that they entered the Turbotville home with a warrant on April 21 and found 193 plastic baggies with suspected heroin, 21 plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, numerous plastic baggies consistent with narcotic packaging, several glass smoking devices, and several hypodermic needles.

Ashelman has been a Northumberland County Jail inmate since June 5 in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 16 in front of Diehl.