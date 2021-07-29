Police say woman hit father with hammer

Jul. 28—CINCINNATI — Police say a woman plotted and carried out an assault with a hammer on her father Monday.

Misty Dawn Collett, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged Monday with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony; domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence at 207 S. Maple in Cincinnati around 11:20 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Once they arrived, they located Collett outside, unarmed, with blood covering her hands and forearms. Later, they located a male victim identified as her father with a bloody head.

In court documents, investigators said Collett told them she had planned the assault with a hammer to make her father feel pain, but that she didn't intend to kill him.

Collett is in jail on $14,000 bond.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.