Police: Woman hospitalized after shooting near 67th, Olive avenues in Peoria

Crime scene tape

Peoria police are investigating a shooting that left one woman seriously injured Sunday morning near 67th and Olive avenues.

Officer Andrew Oehlwein with the Peoria Police Department said two men are suspected of firing at least one round at the unidentified woman around 8 a.m.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The relationship between the men and the woman is unknown, Oehlwein said. Their identities were not released.

There were no suspects in custody as of Sunday afternoon. No further details were released.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Peoria shooting leaves woman seriously injured