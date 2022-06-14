Police: Woman invaded home, injured 2 in East Hartford

Jun. 14—EAST HARTFORD — A Hartford woman has been arrested after police say she invaded an East Hartford home and injured two adults.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said Soniah Thompson, 26, of Hartford, made her way into a residence during a dispute on May 30, breaking a door window to reach the lock, and assaulted two adults.

Thompson was found in possession of a stun gun, which was displayed but not used.

Litwin said the two adults were treated on the scene and refused transportation to a hospital.

Litwin said details available for release on the incident were limited, as it is a domestic violence case.

Litwin said police identified Thompson at the scene of the incident, and she was arrested for the incident and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Thompson was charged with felony counts of home invasion and violation of a protective order, and misdemeanor charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree unlawful restraint, and third-degree assault.

Thompson is being held in lieu of $167,500 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on July 6.

— Joseph Villanova

