Police: Woman jailed in Somerset knife attack

Jul. 25—SOMERSET, Pa. — A woman was jailed Saturday, accused of attacking another woman with a knife at a Somerset Borough motel in a dispute over a man, authorities allege.

Somerset Borough police charged Virginia Campbell, 32, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the Budget Inn, 736 N. Center Ave., for a report of an assault involving a knife.

The alleged victim said she was on the phone speaking with family when Campbell began to argue, grabbed her by the hair and placed a knife to her throat.

The two women struggled and Campbell dropped the knife. Campbell allegedly ripped out chunks of the woman's hair and left her with a neck injury and other wounds, the affidavit said.

Police said when they arrived, they found blood on the floor and on the walls.

Campbell was taken by EMS to UPMC Somerset, where she allegedly fled the hospital, the affidavit said.

Police later found her in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.

Campbell was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to the Somerset County Jail, after failing to post $5,000 bond.