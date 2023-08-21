Police: Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

A woman police believe was kidnapped Friday and taken to Tennessee has been found dead, according to Cincinnati police.

Investigators began looking for Kaitlyn Lynch, 36, after they found evidence of a kidnapping in the 2800 block of Temple Avenue in Westwood, police said. Officers had responded to the area for a report of gunfire.

Multiple agencies in Kentucky and Tennessee worked to find Lynch, Cincinnati police said.

Early Saturday morning, a chase began in Wilson County, Tennessee, according to a report from WKRN. The chase went through multiple counties.

The report states the tires of the vehicle were popped and officers were able to stop the driver, Lance Miller, 32.

Lynch was found dead in the front seat, investigators said. Miller was arrested at the scene.

Miller, whose address is listed as Abbott, Texas, is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Ohio.

He is charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with Lynch's death. Police have not said if or how Lynch and Miller knew each other.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kaitlyn Lynch found dead in Tennessee after Cincinnati kidnapping