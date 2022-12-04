Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run by a car in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday

Baltimore City police are investigating a hit-and-run accident in Northwest Baltimore Saturday that took the life of a 42-year-old woman.

Police said that around 2 p.m., the driver of an unidentified vehicle struck and killed the woman in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard.

Medics treated the victim but she died at the site.

Police said the driver allegedly fled the scene after leaving that vehicle and entering another.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may call 911 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

