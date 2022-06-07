Police: Woman killed in shooting near downtown Des Moines, city's ninth homicide of 2022

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday night near downtown Des Moines, according to Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Des Moines Police Department officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Parizek said in a news release.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a woman with a gunshot injury, according to the release. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated this was a targeted shooting, Parizek said, and there is no further danger to the public. A handgun was also recovered from the scene, Parizek said.

The shooting is the city's ninth homicide of 2022.

