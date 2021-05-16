Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

·2 min read

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment, police said Sunday.

Yui Inoue, 40, remained jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, according to Tempe police.

It was unclear Sunday if Inoue had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf. Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.

Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, authorities said.

Police said a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, whose names weren’t immediately released, were found dead in the apartment.

The two bodies were under a blanket and boxes and “there were significant injuries to their bodies including numerous lacerations, incised wounds and some amputations, consistent with a violent attack and defensive wounds,” said Sgt. Steven Carbajal, a Tempe police spokesman.

He said Inoue had blood and lacerations on her body when she was detained and there were blood stains in her vehicle.

A meat cleaver with a 6-inch (15-centimeter) blade was found inside a bag with blood-stained clothing in her vehicle, according to Carbajal.

“There were several pieces of information/evidence that led detectives to believe that the cleaver was the weapon used during this incident,” Carbajal said.

Police said Inoue told them she woke up around 4:30 a.m. Saturday with blood on her hands and arms and the two children were dead and bloody near the doorway of the bedroom.

Inoue didn’t believe she had killed the children, but said she couldn’t remember and “woke up” to the situation after taking a bath.

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Police said Inoue’s husband confirmed he had left the apartment around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after arguing with her over money.

He said the children were asleep at the time of the argument and he didn’t have concerns about Inoue harming them.

Police also said there was no apparent reason at the time to call child welfare authorities.

The man told police he slept until morning in his vehicle in the parking lot of a bank where he works.

Carbajal said the officers who discovered the bodies were not the same ones who were at the apartment on the earlier domestic dispute call.

The officers who found the dead children were receiving counseling.

Recommended Stories

  • Parents, doctors concerned that CDC’s new mask guidelines may endanger kids

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Many parents and medical experts aren’t celebrating the CDC’s decision to relax COVID-19 mask guidelines for people who have been vaccinated. The agency announced this week that vaccinated people could go without masks in most indoor settings, offering the nation a giant step toward the normality most have been craving for more than a year. But unvaccinated children ...

  • Officials ID man found dead near school

    A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Lawrence.

  • 'Sins of our past': Apologies for 1970 Jackson St. shootings

    The mayor of Mississippi's capital city and a state senator both apologized Saturday for shootings 51 years ago by city and state police officers that killed two people and injured 12 others on the campus of a historically Black college. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and state Sen. Hillman Frazier of Jackson spoke during a graduation ceremony for the Class of 1970 of what was then Jackson State College, now Jackson State University.

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • The Queen's stunning garden at summer home Balmoral wows royal fans ahead of her arrival

    Her Majesty is reported to be travelling earlier than usual this year to the estate in Scotland.

  • What To Do If You’re A Vaccinated Parent With Unvaccinated Kids

    On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made an announcement that many Americans have been looking forward to since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask outside, and even indoors, in the majority of settings. But for parents of small children for whom there is no approved vaccination, the announcement brought on more questions than a sense of overwhelming relief. While the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children ages 12 to 15, vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 won’t be available until late this year, according to The New York Times. And for babies 6 months and older, toddlers, and preschoolers, not until early 2022, per the same report. As a mother to two children, ages 6 and 2, my immediate thought after learning I could put my mask in my pocket was: Well, what about my kids? Since my sons cannot get vaccinated yet, they still fall under previous mask guidelines. How will they feel seeing their parents walk around outside, or even indoors, without a mask while they wear theirs? “This has been so detrimental to the primary caregivers,” Moraya Seeger DeGeare, MA, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist and an anti-racism consultant, tells Refinery29. “The anxiety that I have heard from parents is something that, as a therapist, I have never experienced. And the self-doubt.” While the decision will ultimately rest with parents, co-parents, and caregivers, there are some factors those with unvaccinated children should consider when deciding how to move forward in a safe and healthy way. If you’re co-parenting, both parents should get on the same page. “The biggest thing that we’re teaching our kids right now is that we have values for our family and the rest of the world might have different values,” DeGeare says. “So it’s important for parents to be on the same page because this is already so confusing for kids.” DeGeare says that not only is it important for parents to present a united front to their children as guidelines evolve and things change in the era of COVID, but in general, it allows kids to better find their footing in social settings where their parents may not be around to help guide them. “They can make a voice in those nuanced situations because there are going to be moments — even though we feel like we’re around our kids all the time right now — as the world opens up more that they’re actually going to need to actively, in the moment know what to do,” DeGeare says. As a family, discuss your boundaries and personal feelings about specific situations. Once you have established what works for you as a family to stay safe, specific scenarios will likely be easier to navigate. Familiarize yourself with the facts and talk to your kids. You don’t have to tell your kids all the nitty-gritty numbers, but let them know: because you’re vaccinated, it’s very unlikely that you’ll contract COVID-19, and even unlikelier that you’d pass it on to them — so it’s safe for you to be in CDC-approved situations without a mask on, even though they’re not yet vaccinated. “Transmission is so low and the risk of children contracting and getting severe disease so low, that donning the mask would make a minimal difference [when trying to keep COVID-19 from coming into your home],” Dr. Chelsea D. Johnson, MD, FAAP, Associate Lead of Pediatrics at K Health, tells Refinery29. “If unmasked, however, there still remains the chance, albeit small, that [kids] can transmit the disease to another,” Dr. David Shafran MD, Head of Pediatrics at K Health says. That’s why, according to The New York Times, those with immunocompromised or high-risk children should consult with a medical professional in case they need to modify wearing masks or spending time indoors. DeGeare says communication is key. While the CDC has advised fully vaccinated people that it is safe to not wear a mask outside and indoors in most settings, parents like myself are unsure how their unvaccinated children will react to their parents suddenly shedding their masks. This abrupt change could be confusing, especially to younger children who have adapted to wearing masks outside and in social settings, and perhaps even frightening. It’s also important for you to emphasize that they should keep wearing their masks. “Explain, not in a way that is going to create panic, that ‘You’re not vaccinated. You do not have this layer of protection. And as much as maybe we haven’t seen as many kids get sick, it’s really important to keep you safe,'” DeGeare suggests. She also says that it may be helpful to be willing to slip on your mask when not strictly necessary if you feel like it would be beneficial for your kids. “If it’s important for your kid to be wearing a mask and they’re having an issue, then why not just put your mask back on?” she asks. “Words are great, but we have to do so much modeling for our kids. So if there’s tension there, then we as adults can just put our masks back on.” You don’t have to make a drastic change right now. Like many Americans, parents feel a sense of urgency in returning to “normal” as quickly as possible, especially given the near-constant discussions surrounding the trauma, anxiety, and other mental health ramifications the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our children. But DeGeare says that there is no rush — if you don’t want to make a change to the safety precautions you have had in place for your family right this minute: don’t. “The first thing to remember is there’s actually no urgency,” she explains. “We do not have to make these abrupt changes for our kids because that actually can be a little bit more confusing.” So if you’re feeling confused or anxious around the new guidelines and are unsure of what to do, DeGeare suggests simply taking a beat and continuing to rely on your current safety precautions as guidelines continue to evolve and things become more clear. It’s also perfectly OK to not know what to do. If you feel adrift among these new guidelines: you’re not alone. The best you can do, according to DeGeare, is trust your instincts, consult the experts and recommendations from health officials, and continue to discuss you and your family’s comfort level regarding everyone’s overall health, risk factors, and specific social situations. “I like to remind parents that no one really has all the answers here. If anything, we need a government that’s just a whole bunch of moms. The CDC guidelines show that parents aren’t really a priority here, and no one is actively thinking about the stress of parents,” DeGeare says. “But before this pandemic, you were a great parent and you probably had doubts then,” she continues. “So remind yourself that you’re doing the same now.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Fully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The MasksThe Post-Mask Anxiety Is Very RealHere's How To Manage Your Vaccine Side Effects

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger taking his offensive rookies out to dinner

    Ben Roethlisberger reaching out to his rookies already.

  • Body of Missing Ore. Man Known as 'Icon' of the Queer Community Found in River: 'He Kept Us Safe'

    Michael Watts of Eugene, Oregon, was found dead in the Willamette River after he went missing earlier this month

  • Woman pays dearly for accusing Senegal opposition leader of rape

    Adji Sarr, who has accused Senegal's opposition leader of rape, has learned the consequences of speaking out about sexual abuse in the conservative West African country the hard way.

  • Best Toilets of 2021

    If you haven’t updated your commode lately, you may be surprised to find that today’s toilets are, ahem, flush with improvements, including new coatings, new flappers, and even flapperless design...

  • Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's First Date Almost Didn't Happen

    Tarek El Moussa says he doesn't even want to think about what would've happened if his fiancée was a no-show.

  • Kid reporter who interviewed Obama dies at 23

    The student reporter who gained national attention when he interviewed then-President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.

  • SpaceX blasted another 52 Starlink internet satellites and 2 payloads into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket, which landed perfectly

    A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket shot up from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 6:56 p.m. EDT.

  • Here is why Stanley Cup champion Lightning will lose in first round of playoffs

    Hall of Fame hockey writer Helene Elliott analyzes the Stanley Cup playoffs and predicts defending champion Tampa Bay will lose in the first round.

  • Fact check: Netanyahu did not give a speech thanking Hamas for uniting Israel

    A viral Facebook post falsely attributes a fictional speech to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Myanmar military take rebel town of Mindat, Chinland

    Anti-military activists in the town armed themselves following protests against the February coup.

  • Back flips, smiles and personality. Why the Panthers liked Grambling State’s David Moore

    “Everybody was like, ‘Whoa, what just happened. You’re not supposed to be moving like that big dog.’ ”

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • A Space Force Commander was fired after comments made on conservative podcasts about diversity and Marxism

    When asked for an example, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier mentioned The New York Times' 1619 project, which examines the legacy of slavery in the US.