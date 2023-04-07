Police: Woman knocked driver’s tooth out, told her to ‘go back to your country’ in road rage attack

A woman repeatedly punched a driver, knocked out her tooth with a set of keys, and told her to “go back to your country” in a road rage attack in Framingham last week, authorities said.

Michelle Milburn, of Marlboro, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a violent incident that unfolded on the evening of March 29, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a possible assault in the area of 49 Hollis Street just before 7:30 p.m. spoke with several witnesses who had recorded video of Milburn rampage, a police report indicated.

The victim, who spoke predominately Portuguese, told officers that Milburn had struck her repeatedly following a “near miss accident” at a red light.

An investigation revealed that the victim came close to touching Milburn’s bumper. Milburn then allegedly got out of her car, approached the victim, and punched her in the face, head, and mouth. During the attack, police say Milburn was yelling, “Go back to your country, this is America.”

Video shared with investigators showed Milburn shouting several obscenities before striking the victim in the mouth with a set of keys, knocking out one tooth, police said. The victim also complained of back, head, shoulder, and stomach pain.

The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance following the incident and Milburn was taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

