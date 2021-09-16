Police: Woman leaves 1-year-old in car for at least 30 minutes

Sep. 15—A good Samaritan heard cries for help and answered the call.

"She needs a pat on the back," said Logansport Police Department Det. Jason Rozzi of the woman. "She probably saved that kid's life."

He was referring to a 1-year-old boy who was found inside a car in 92-degree weather on Tuesday.

A pedestrian had been walking near Ruler Foods at 3047 E. Market St. when she heard the cries. Finding the child inside the car, she immediately called 911. Officers arrived on the scene and broke out the window of the vehicle, rescuing the child.

According to Rozzi, the boy had been left inside the vehicle for at least 30 minutes.

Based on data from the National Weather Service, the inside temperature of the vehicle could have been between 120 and 130 degrees.

When officers went inside Ruler Foods to track down the child's mother, her response to the situation was that "she forgot about him," Rozzi said.

Officers arrested Shauna Marie Vanmeter, 26, of Logansport, on a Level 6 felony charge of neglect of a dependent.

That offense carries a possible sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000.

Vanmeter has bonded out of the Cass County Jail. Charges are pending with the Cass County Prosecutor's Office.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150