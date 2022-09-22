Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall

A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance. The female took the victim to a table where she saw a male playing a three-card game. The victim said the bets approached $30,000 and she realized she was picking the right card each time. She was then asked if she wanted to play, to which the dealer told her she would need at least $10,000 to show good faith.

The victim then drove to the bank and withdrew $10,000. She then returned to the mall and met with the dealer who set up the card game. When the woman chose the wrong card, the dealer grabbed the envelope with the $10,000 and walked away, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This is not the first time someone has been scammed out of a large sum of money from a ‘game’ particularly at the mall. If you are ever approached by a random person asking if you would like to make some money, simply say ‘No, thank you’ and walk away,” police said.

Police say they are still investigating this incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: