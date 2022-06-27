Police: Woman made racial slur at hotel worker before her arrest

Jun. 26—ROWLEY — A Wisconsin real estate agent visiting town last week was ordered to write an apology letter to a Black hotel worker after making a racially charged statement because he asked her to quiet down Thursday night.

Julianne Douglas, 61, of Brookfield was not arrested for making the slur, however, but for causing a scene after refusing to leave the Briar Barn Inn once told she was no longer welcome there. Rowley police responded to the Main Street hotel shortly after midnight Friday after staff complained about her behavior.

Douglas, according to police, became combative as police escorted her out of her room and then tried to keep officers from handcuffing her. As a result, she was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Roughly 12 hours later, Douglas pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge in Newburyport District Court and saw the resisting arrest charge continued without a finding for thee months.

Judge Peter Doyle ordered Douglas to pay $150 in fees and fines and write handwritten letters of apology to the hotel worker and local police.

Before Doyle pronounced his sentence, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte strongly condemned Douglas' behavior as "outrageous and appalling" and chided her for hurling a racial slur at the 24-year-old night auditor who merely asked her and a friend to tone down the noise in a common area about 10 p.m. Thursday.

In response, Douglas said "of course you're Black." When the worker asked her to return to her room, she repeatedly said "(expletive) you," according to Belmonte.

Once the employee relayed Douglas' verbally abusive behavior to his supervisor, the supervisor called police. Officers arrived about 12:10 a.m. Friday and went up to the room she was sharing with a friend. The friend opened the door and said Douglas was in the bathroom.

"Douglas stated she was taking a bath and refused to exit the bathroom. I spoke to Douglas through the bathroom door and informed her that she was no longer welcome at the hotel and that she needed to leave the property. Douglas stated that she was not going to leave and that she was going to stay in her bath," Rowley police Officer Lucas Tubbs wrote in his report.

Story continues

Tubbs then called the station and asked the dispatcher to send a female officer to the scene. But before the officer could arrive, Douglas walked out of the bathroom without any clothing and again said she was not leaving.

After Tubbs asked her to put her clothing back on, she returned to the bathroom and closed the door. She eventually put on clothes and left the bathroom, Tubbs wrote in his report, adding that he could smell alcohol on her breath.

"I explained to Douglas that she was no longer welcome on the property because she had violated quiet hours and verbally abused the staff. Douglas stated that she was 'sick of this racial (expletive),'" Tubbs wrote.

By this time, other hotel guests had come out of their rooms to figure out what was happening. Due to this, Tubbs told her he was going to arrest her on a disorderly conduct charge. '

Douglas refused to cooperate with police and repeatedly tried to keep her arms away from Tubbs and another officer. Eventually, police got the handcuffs on her and led her past the front desk. She spotted the night auditor there and told him to "(expletive) off, according to Tubbs.

"During the ride back to the police station, Douglas continued to scream about politics and stated that she was going to call Donald Trump," Tubbs wrote in his report.

Douglas' court-appointed attorney, Anthony Papoulias, said his client was "deeply sorry" about the incident and would write the letters of apology.

"She agrees her attitude that night was reprehensible," Papoulias said.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.