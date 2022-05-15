Police: Woman may have information about recent homicide

May 15—CLOVIS — Police on Friday said they are searching for a 37-year-old woman who may have information about a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a man dead.

A Clovis police Facebook post asked for the public's help in locating Amanda Rodarte.

"(S)he is not a suspect at this time but we believe she has information about the incident," District Attorney Brian Stover said in a text message.

Manuel Rodriguez, 43, was found on the ground about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, where he died Thursday evening. He'd been shot multiple times in the torso.

Clovis Police Lt. Trevor Thron said officials have several "persons of interest" they want to interview in connection with the incident, but no arrests had been made and no warrants had been issued going into the weekend.

Police provided no details about Rodarte's connection to the slaying other than she may have information.

Anyone who knows how to contact Rodarte is asked to contact Thron at 575-763-9481 and leave a message or call police dispatch at 575-769-1921.

The Facebook post said Curry County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 575-763-7000 to leave anonymous tips. Or anonymous tips can be left on the tip411 app, which can be accessed at http://www.police.cityofclovis.org .

Thron said an autopsy has been scheduled for Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez slaying is the fourth this year that Curry-Roosevelt county officials have investigated as homicides.

Thomas Ray Lopez, 40, was charged with murder in the death of Subrina Calderon, 26, who died Feb. 28 following beatings that occurred earlier that month in Roosevelt County.

Adrian Chavez, 26, was charged with murder in the March 23 shooting death of Kelsey Cash, 28, in downtown Clovis.

Armando Jimenez, 26, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the April 26 death of Justin Banks, 42, in Portales.

