Police: woman meddles in students' fight, goes to jail

Oct. 20—A grown woman ended up in jail Monday after police say she meddled in an off-campus dispute among Glynn Academy high school students, then drove dangerously close to officers as she drove away.

The 35-year-old woman later returned to the scene of the 3:35 p.m. fracas, at which point county schools police arrested her on numerous charges that included aggravated assault, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement, county school police Lt. Ashley Williams said.

The incident started on Albany Street just off campus from Glynn Academy, where several students were involved in a scuffle shortly after the school day's end. Police allege the woman entered the fray on behalf of a relative, physically attacking two teenage girls in the process.

A county schools police officer patrolling the after-school crowd witnessed the incident and intervened. The woman returned to her vehicle while police sorted out the matter. As Williams went to inform the woman that she would be charged with battery, the woman allegedly sped away. Williams said she was forced to step away to avoid the oncoming vehicle, which also came close to other schools police officers.

"When I got to her vehicle and told her she was being placed under arrest, it was like, 'zoom,'" Lt. Williams told The News. "Based on the video of her speeding off, it appears her reckless driving could have caused injuries."

Police arrested the woman when she returned for the young relative, who had remained on the scene, Williams said. The girl allegedly tried to interfere with police, which resulted in her being charged as juvenile with obstruction of justice, Williams said.

The initial dispute involving the students was an ongoing situation that schools police were aware of, Williams said.

Janisha Sinora Lockwood remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of willful obstruction of the law, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and affray (fighting), jail records show.